Jimmer Fredette to play for Warriors in NBA Summer League

There will be a familiar face on the Golden State Warriors’ Summer League team.

Larry Harris, the Warriors’ assistant general manager, said Monday on 95.7 The Game that Jimmer Fredette will suit up for the Warriors this summer. The Warriors are one of four teams participating in the California Classic from July 1-3, as well as the traditional summer action in Las Vegas from July 5-15.

Fredette, now 30 years old, was picked No. 10 overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2011 after a remarkable college career at BYU. Fredette had a few decent seasons with the Kings, but never developed into a consistent scorer at the NBA level.

The Kings bought out Fredette’s contract midway in his third year with the team. He’s since had stints with the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

After a brief stint with the Phoenix Suns, Jimmer Fredette will play for the Golden State Warriors in Summer League. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

In between his stops in New York and Phoenix, Fredette became a star for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association, averaging nearly 40 points per game. His efforts in China earned him a contract with the Suns in March, and he played six games with the team, averaging 10.8 minutes per contest.

Fredette’s presence on the Warriors’ Summer League roster seems to indicate that the Suns did not pick up his team option for the 2019-20 season. If Fredette performs well, he could earn an invitation to training camp for a Golden State team that will need some cheap options to fill out the roster as it attempts to re-sign injured stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to max contracts.

