Jiman Choi to report to Triple-A Syracuse after deciding not to opt out of deal with Mets

After being informed on Sunday that he won’t make the Mets' Opening Day roster, Jiman Choi has decided not to exercise the opt-out in his deal with the team.

Instead, the veteran left-handed hitter will remain in the organization and he will report to Triple-A Syracuse to begin the season.

Choi will have the option to opt of his deal again on May 1.

The 33-year-old signed with the team on a minor-league pact late this offseason and he looked like a potential candidate to steal one of the last remaining roster spots as a veteran bat off the bench.



The recent signing of J.D. Martinez ultimately changed the picture for guys like Choi and Mark Vientos, though, as the righty figures to receive the majority of the at-bats at DH, and infielder Zack Short will occupy the last bench spot.

Choi got off to a hot start in big-league camp camp, recording three extra base-hits over his first few games, but he quickly simmered down and has posted just a .443 OPS in March.

After hitting 19 homers and posting a .822 OPS during a career-best season two years ago with the Tampa Bay Rays, he has struggled to find his footing in the majors over the past few seasons.

Choi will now begin the year in the minors and he'll serve as a solid depth option in case there are injuries early on at the big-league level.

