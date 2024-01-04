Jim Schwartz is happy in Cleveland, but would like to be a head coach again

In his first season as Cleveland's defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz helped transform the Browns into a dominant unit that has helped power the club to the postseason.

Cleveland enters the last week of the season at No. 1 in total defense, having allowed just 266.6 yards per game.

That could help make Schwartz a head coaching candidate in this year’s cycle. Schwartz was Detroit’s HC from 2009-2013, compiling a 29-51 record. The team went 10-6 in 2011 for ifs only winning record and postseason appearance in Schwartz’s tenure.

Schwartz was 43 when the Lions hired him. Now he’s 57 with plenty more experience. And while he’s enjoying his time with the Browns, he said Thursday that he’d like another shot at leading a franchise.

“Well, first of all, I’m really happy here,” Schwartz said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “I love this organization. I love the city of Cleveland. That was such a great atmosphere [last week] — 31 years in the NFL, that was one of my top-five atmospheres that Thursday night.

“But I’d say this: In any job that you do, you always aspire to the top of that profession. And I’m no different there.”

Schwartz has certainly done well to help turn Cleveland’s defense around. But it remains to be seen whether any team with a head coaching vacancy will want to interview Schwartz in the coming weeks.