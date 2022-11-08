Jim Irsay and the Colts are an absolute joke for hiring Jeff Saturday as their new coach
This could be one of the dumbest moves in NFL history.
This could be one of the dumbest moves in NFL history.
The Dolphins improved to 6-3 and achieved their second three-game winning streak this season with a 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but that didn’t take any strength off his throwing arm. Allen’s final pass, an incompletion to wide receiver Gabe Davis, was the farthest pass thrown in the NFL in the last six seasons. The NFL has a microchip in every [more]
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled at Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
The top spots in the College Football Playoff rankings release look simple. Georgia will lead Ohio State and Michigan. The No. 4 spot is up for grabs.
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
The Miami Dolphins are making their case in the NFL power rankings after Week 9. The Indianapolis Colts are spiraling downward.
Sean McVay was on top of the football world about nine months ago.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
The Colts hired an interim coach in Jeff Saturday who has no college or NFL experience because, in owner Jim Irsay's words, he has "no fear."
College Football Playoff rankings - How should the committee rank the next top 25?
This is a perfect opportunity for the Steelers.
Former Colts center Jeff Saturday officially was introduced as interim head coach of the team on Monday night. There’s a sentence I never dreamed I’d be typing tonight. Something else Saturday likely didn’t dream he’d be doing tonight is figuring out the identity of the person wo will call the offensive plays for the Colts [more]
Bradley Chubb and T.J. Hockenson switched teams in what could be Super Bowl-winning moves for their new teams.
Outlining the five key changes to the Rules of Golf you should know when stepping on the first tee in 2023.