Jim Harbaugh news conference: Michigan coach invokes 'Ted Lasso,' mom's bathing suit vs. OSU

Jim Harbaugh may not coach Saturday against Ohio State, but he said the Wolverines locker room is as cohesive as ever. As Michigan prepares to play the Buckeyes, Harbaugh evoked an old Ted Lasso quote in talking to media to describe how the team is doing:

"It's like that Ted Lasso show," Harbaugh told reporters. "Belief. What comes out of that is believe. And I'm just so proud, so proud of our team. Despite that noise, our locker room's in one piece. And I like that. For me, locker rooms, lot like my mom's bathing suits. Like to see 'em in one piece."

As for the direct reference, it was from the eponymous coach of the show "Ted Lasso" in 2020:

Harbaugh said he watched the Michigan-Maryland game from his brother John's house, with the Ravens having played in Baltimore on Sunday. Harbaugh said it was great to be around a "football mind" in his brother and called it a "great and glorious win."

Harbaugh, of course, is still around the team during the week, despite not being able to coach Saturday's game.

Michigan vs. Ohio State this year is following the emergent trend of the latest game being the biggest, as both teams vie for a Big Ten championship berth and a likely shot at the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh could ostensibly coach the Wolverines if they make it to that point, with his suspension being for the remainder of the regular season. In the meantime, the embattled coach seems comfortable with how his team is coming into the week of The Game.

