Jihad Ward didn’t appreciate ‘sucker s--t’ from Jets’ Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb

Jihad Ward has no time for Hard Knocks, the Jets and cheap shots.

Ward, the Giants’ edge rusher, said he shoved Aaron Rodgers last Saturday because of “some sucker s—t” that wide receiver Randall Cobb and Rodgers pulled on the Jets’ first drive.

He didn’t like Cobb’s blindside block on Bobby McCain that concussed the Giants’ safety. And he didn’t like Rodgers’ reaction, either. So he did something about it.

“There’s a reason why I acted like that [in] the first place,” Ward said Wednesday at his locker. “There’s a reason why I shoved him like I did. The reason why is because I don’t let none of my mothf---in’ teammates get knocked over, you know what I’m sayin’?

“And Randall — what’s his name, Randall Cobb? — he knew what he did,” Ward continued. “That was some cheap s—t. But it’s like, if I see anything on the field, I gotta do what I gotta do. This ain’t no rah-rah this, that and a third. I don’t do all this internet stuff. I’m gonna let them have it.”

Ward added: “That was some sucker s—t that Randall Cobb and Aaron Rodgers did. And I’m stamping on that. I ain’t hiding from nothing. So you could laugh now, cry later … They know what they did, and they [were] laughing and all that stuff. And I was the only one that was sticking up for him.”

