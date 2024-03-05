Jets have 'zero' interest in reunion with Jamal Adams, who is being released by Seahawks

Veteran safety Jamal Adams is hitting the open market as a free agent, but it sounds like Jets fans shouldn’t be expecting a reunion in Florham Park any time soon.

Multiple sources tell SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes that the Jets have “zero” interest in a reunion with Adams, who is reportedly being released by the Seattle Seahawks.

The 28-year-old Adams was drafted by the Jets with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he had three solid seasons in New York, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2018 and 2019. In 46 games with the Jets, Adams recorded 12.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 273 total tackles while making a name for himself as a hard-hitting safety.

But in July 2020, general manager Joe Douglas traded Adams to the Seattle Seahawks for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald. Douglas then packaged two of those picks to draft offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, and used the other first-round pick to select Garrett Wilson. So while it was a bold move by Douglas at the time, the trade looks better and better as time goes by, from the Jets’ perspective.

Looking at the Jets’ roster, they have former undrafted free agent Tony Adams slated to return as a starter, but Jordan Whitehead, Ashtyn Davis and Chuck Clark are all free agents, so the Jets will certainly add some depth at safety at some point this offseason.

Just don’t expect to see Adams back in the fold.