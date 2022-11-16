Jets’ Week 11 Wednesday injury report: Corey Davis remains question mark

Fresh off their bye in Week 10, the New York Jets are back on the practice field to prepare for their big rematch in Week 11 with the New England Patriots. But it remains to be seen if one of their top wide receivers will be available for the game.

There’s a little concern with wide receiver Corey Davis. After the team was hopeful he could return after the bye week, Davis missed Wednesday’s practice as he continues to recover from the knee injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Broncos.

Head coach Robert Saleh did say there’s a chance Davis will be out there on Sunday but noted that Davis would not practice Wednesday. “He has a chance,” said Saleh. “He’s not going to practice today, but we’re going to see how far we can progress him over the course of the week.”

In other injury report news for the Jets, guard Nate Herbig also missed practice yesterday with a shin injury, but Saleh’s comment gave the sense Herbig will be fine, saying “he’s dealing with something with his leg” but that he’s “not really concerned” about his availability for Sunday.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins also missed practice Wednesday and the likelihood is he will be out this week, but Saleh said he is “pretty confident” that he will not have to go on injured reserve.

“Rankins has been fantastic,” Saleh said when asked about his play. “He’s having a really nice season. Hopefully, this injury is not too long, but it’s next man up mentality. We’ll see how the week goes with how we utilize it. We have been playing plus-one, plus-two on the d-line, and activating 10 anyway. We’ll figure it out as the week goes.”

Duane Brown is on his typical week of being listed as limited in practice. There is no concern with him.

Max Mitchell is expected to return to practice this week as well, but he will not show up on the official injury report yet as he has not been activated from injured reserve. Saleh said Cedric Ogbuehi will remain at right tackle and “we’ll see how Max progresses.”

Story continues

For the Patriots, only one active player missed practice Wednesday and that was defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell with an illness.

Punter Jake Bailey (back), DL Christian Barmore (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), LB Anfernee Jennings (back), WR DeVante Parker (knee) and LB Josh Uche (hamstring) were all limited.

Injury report: Corey Davis continues to be the big question. Injured in Week 7, missed 8 and 9. Then came the bye week. Here we are in Week 11. Saleh said Davis “has a chance” to play Sunday. He was not spotted at practice. #Jets pic.twitter.com/tHv7gH2V0b — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire