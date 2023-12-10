Advertisement

Jets vs. Texans live stream, time, viewing info for Week 14

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

The Jets have lost five straight games and their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. And to end their losing streak and keep their ever-so-slim playoff hopes alive, they have to knock off C.J. Stroud and the 7-5 Houston Texans. Here’s your quick rundown of how to watch the game and other various pieces of information.

Houston Texans at New York Jets on Sunday, December 10 (1:00 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

Broadcast Map: 506 Sports

In-market live stream: NFL+

Radio: New York – 98.7 WEPN (ESPN Radio)

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Forecast: Rain, 58 degrees

Referee: Brad Allen

Opponent Wire site: Texans Wire

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire