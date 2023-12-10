Jets vs. Texans live stream, time, viewing info for Week 14
The Jets have lost five straight games and their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. And to end their losing streak and keep their ever-so-slim playoff hopes alive, they have to knock off C.J. Stroud and the 7-5 Houston Texans. Here’s your quick rundown of how to watch the game and other various pieces of information.
Houston Texans at New York Jets on Sunday, December 10 (1:00 p.m. ET)
TV info: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)
Broadcast Map: 506 Sports
In-market live stream: NFL+
Radio: New York – 98.7 WEPN (ESPN Radio)
Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Forecast: Rain, 58 degrees
Referee: Brad Allen
Opponent Wire site: Texans Wire