Jets vs. Texans live stream, time, viewing info for Week 14

The Jets have lost five straight games and their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. And to end their losing streak and keep their ever-so-slim playoff hopes alive, they have to knock off C.J. Stroud and the 7-5 Houston Texans. Here’s your quick rundown of how to watch the game and other various pieces of information.

Houston Texans at New York Jets on Sunday, December 10 (1:00 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

Broadcast Map: 506 Sports

In-market live stream: NFL+

Radio: New York – 98.7 WEPN (ESPN Radio)

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Forecast: Rain, 58 degrees

Referee: Brad Allen

Opponent Wire site: Texans Wire

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire