Jets vs. Browns - who can fantasy managers trust? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Video Transcript

MATT HARMON: Let's talk Thursday Night Football here. We've got Browns. We've got Jets. Our Browns stat. Joe Flacco has cleared 41 pass attempts in every game this season, which is wild.

And we talked about Breece Hall. He's our Jets stat. Breece Hall is tied with Alvin Kamara for the most targets among running backs with 84. He's also tied with Christian McCaffrey for the most yards among running backs through the air with 537. I think that's interesting, just those two numbers are tied.

But what do we think about this game, man? Because obviously again, offensive perspective, we just love the way the Browns are playing right now with Flacco, but obviously it's a tough defensive matchup.

DALTON DEL DON: Yeah, the Browns are incredibly tough. They're allowing 3.5 yards per play at home this season. The next lowest is Baltimore at 4.4. Almost a full yard difference there.

DALTON DEL DON: Breece Hall, you love to see all those targets from Siemian, and we're going to see that again. And the Browns do allow some receiving production to opposing backs. But it's just an incredibly tough matchup. They're over-- their implied team total is 13.5 points. That is the lowest in-- in the league this week. So I mean, you probably hope you have alternatives to Hall and Garrett Wilson in your fantasy championship. Just kind of depends.

MATT HARMON: A little more concerned for-- for Wilson than it would be for Breece Hall, just because that receiving work is pretty good in terms of boosting his floor, and you'd think they want to get the ball out fast-- you know, the screen game, stuff like that. And the Browns have had injury issues on the course of their defense.

So look. I have Breece Hall on a championship roster, and like, I'm not benching Breece Hall--

MATT HARMON: --after what he did last week.

MATT HARMON: So that's where I stand on it.

DALTON DEL DON: Let's talk Amari Cooper. He also had the second-most unrealized air yards last week. So he's putting up 250 real yards, but then having 100-plus unrealized air yards too.

MATT HARMON: I'm not benching Amari Cooper after what he did in that matchup, right? I think like him and Njoku are still-- like, these are still two guys you got to start.

Flacco. Are you-- but what about streaming Flacco like in a revenge game for old Joe Flacco? I don't know how much Joe really cares, because he's so, like--

--stoic. But you got to think he wants to show up the Jets a little bit after they didn't even think to call him when their season went to hell.

DALTON DEL DON: This week, Flacco, I did not like using him at all. The Jets have allowed by far the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, schedule adjusted, over the last five weeks. And even most-- even as importantly, he's not going to be pushed. I mean, the Jets aren't going to score.

MATT HARMON: Yeah.

DALTON DEL DON: So I mean, this seems like a defensive battle. Absolutely look for alternatives other than our guy Flacco in your fantasy championship just because of the matchup.