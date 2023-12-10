Jets takeaways from Sunday's 30-6 win over Texans, including Zach Wilson's big second half

The Jets snapped a five-game winning streak on Sunday as Zach Wilson passed for 301 yards and two scores with New York scoring 30 second-half points after a scoreless first half.

The Jets took control in the third quarter, as they put together back-to-back scoring drives for the first time all season. Wilson converted three third downs on the drives and found Randall Cobb on a 15-yard touchdown pass for the go-ahead score before doubling their leap on Xavier Gipson’s nine-yard touchdown run.

Wilson put together one of his best games of the season and the defense was lights out until late in the third, but then Wilson lost a fumble and the defense had blown coverages on consecutive plays to get down inside the 10. Devin Singletary’s short touchdown run cut the deficit to 14-6 entering the fourth quarter.

However, Wilson’s short touchdown pass to Breece Hall and three Greg Zuerlein field goals made it a comfortable fourth quarter for the Jets.

Here are the key takeaways…

- The game settled into a pattern with neither team wanting to risk a turnover but struggling to move the ball. The teams punted back and forth between themselves with Houston usually starting off deep in their own territory and the Jets failing to take advantage of some good field position to get into scoring range and finally broke the deadlock with their drive to open the second half.

- Injuries were a major factor in Houston’s offensive struggles. With rookie receiver Tank Dell out for the season after last week’s injury and tight end Dalton Schultz missing his second straight game, they were already undermanned at the skill positions. However, losing Nico Collins -- who had surpassed the thousand-yard barrier on the Texans’ first drive -- was an even bigger setback, especially with Noah Brown nursing a knee injury.

- The Jets' offensive line had another new face in the starting line-up as Jake Hanson filled in at right guard. With Max Mitchell also returning at right tackle due to Carter Warren’s injury in practice this week, the Jets protected Wilson surprisingly well. However, Houston's only sack of the first half was an important one, as Sheldon Rankins’ third-down sack pushed the Jets out of field goal range. Wilson got sacked three times in the second half, though.

- Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud has had a sensational season. But the combination of the bad weather, injuries to his pass catchers and solid defense by the Jets proved too much for him on Sunday. He struggled throughout the first half and most of the third quarter. Until those two blown coverages late in the third quarter, Stroud had just six completions for 28 yards. He ended up with just 91 yards on 10-of-23 passing and left the game with six minutes remaining after a Quinnen Williams hit.

- The pattern all season long has been that the Jets win when Hall has a productive day, and they lose when he doesn’t. That held firm this week, as Hall ended up with 126 yards from scrimmage. That included 86 yards on a career-high eight catches.

- The Jets’ defensive effort was sparked by cornerback Sauce Gardner, who broke up two passes and added a tackle for loss. Williams also had a big day, recording his third sack of the season.

- Garrett Wilson was another player who really stepped up. He had a season-high 108 yards on nine catches, which ties his career high. His ability to come up with contested catches has been impressive this season and he remains on course to register a second consecutive thousand-yard season.

The Jets hit the road to take on the Miami Dolphins next Sunday in Week 15 at 1 p.m.

