Jets re-sign safety Ashtyn Davis. The 2020 third-rounder has made plays on defense and special teams

FILE - New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis runs with the ball after making an interception of a pass by Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the second half of an NFL football game Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. The Jets re-signed Davis on Thursday, April 11, 2024, bringing back a key contributor in the secondary and on special teams. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets re-signed safety Ashtyn Davis on Thursday, bringing back a key contributor in the secondary and on special teams.

Davis, a third-round pick in 2020 out of Cal, has primarily been a backup on defense during his NFL career but has made plays in limited opportunities. He had a career-high six takeaways with three interceptions and three fumble recoveries, along with eight passes defensed last season while playing just 19% of New York's defensive snaps.

Davis joins projected starters Tony Adams and Chuck Clark, who was also re-signed after he missed all of last season with a torn knee ligament, and Jarrick Bernard-Converse at the safety spot for the Jets.

Davis has developed into a top special teams performer, leading the Jets last season with 12 total special teams tackles.

