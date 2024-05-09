Jets make several changes to sports performance/science department

The Jets held onto coach Robert Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas for the 2024 season, but they have made some changes to their sports performance and sports science staff.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com notes that director of high performance Brad DeWeese is no longer with the organization. Assistant director of high performance Robert Sausaman and director of sports science Matt Sams have also left the team after being hired after Saleh became the coach in 2021.

The team's website shows Alexander Carnall is now the sports science coordinator, but there have been no additions on the performance side of things.

Cimini reports that none of the departures were performance-based, but Douglas did highlight how many injuries the team has suffered along the offensive line over the last two seasons. They picked up a couple of older tackles in Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses in an attempt to improve the lines performance and anything the team can do to keep them on the field will be a positive development for the 2024 season.