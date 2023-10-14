Jets rule Sauce Gardner out for Sunday’s game vs. Eagles with a concussion

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) catches the ball during warmups before the Jets take on the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets will be down one of their best defensive players when they go up against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

New York announced Saturday afternoon that CB Sauce Gardner was downgraded to out with a concussion. This week, Gardner was considered questionable for Sunday’s game due to an illness.

The Defensive Rookie of the Year did not practice Friday and was considered questionable, but it seems that the University of Cincinnati product is dealing with concussion symptoms.

Head coach Robert Saleh said he expected Gardner to play Sunday, but that was before the team placed him on the injury report.

Gardner is the second Jets cornerback to suffer from a concussion, as D.J. Reed will also miss Sunday’s game after failing the NFL’s concussion protocol. It will be the second straight game Reed will miss due to his condition.

This story is still developing…