Jets' Robert Saleh made difficult but right decision by benching Zach Wilson

FLORHAM PARK — Mike White is not the Jets future. Present? Absolutely. Robert Saleh made that official Wednesday. Capable of leading the Jets to the postseason? Sure. With that defense, which Saleh described as “championship quality” earlier in the week, all White has to do is manage the game and the Jets should get there.

But the future? No. That White is not.

Zach Wilson? Well, he still can be.

And the trek towards making that potentially-fleeting dream a reality begins now.

“Zach’s career here is not over,” Saleh said. “This is not putting a nail in his coffin.”

Wednesday’s developments are still a bit stunning. No, Wilson isn’t playing well right now. No, his post-game remarks after the Jets’ backbreaking loss to the Patriots didn’t help matters. But, even after Saleh opened up the idea of a quarterback change during his Monday Zoom with reporters, you always figured it was more of a warning shot.

This emphasizes just how much is wrong.

Wilson is broken, or ”out of whack,” as Saleh described it. There has been a consistent deterioration of his fundamentals ever since he arrived with the Jets to the point his lower half (footwork) is in dire need of a reset. That, the Jets believe, is leading to the bounced and sailed passes that plague him most Sundays. Wilson’s inability to see what’s right in front of him is troubling, too. A missed touchdown to wideout Denzel Mims went viral on social media, but that was just one of many opportunities Wilson didn’t see, or didn’t pull the trigger on. It’s been getting worse … and worse … and worse, dating back to training camp.

Basically, it’s like he has the yips. His teammates know it, which, along with Wilson’s post-game comments after the loss to the Patriots, is why there was some “irritation” in the locker room.



“It’s just not good enough to win football games,” he said.

If the Jets were still a struggling young team, they could likely endure Wilson’s current issues. But the Baby Jets, as Saleh affectionately calls them, have developed much faster than expected. The result is a win-now team. Wilson’s regression has threatened to ruin the team’s best start in years (6-4) — something all those in the locker room are well aware of. Saleh continuing to throw him out there when he, along with the rest of the roster, know he’s doing more harm than good runs the risk of a locker room fracture.

How can Saleh ask his players to give him their all when they know he’s not doing what’s best for the team to win?

So, Saleh made the difficult but right move. Wilson is out. It’s White’s show now.

But the Jets cannot afford to give up on Wilson yet.

The numbers don’t support this claim because Wilson, through his first 20 starts, is decimal points away from replicating the career of historic bust JaMarcus Russell (Raiders). Over the last two seasons, Wilson’s QBR (per ESPN) ranks 31st overall of 33 quarterbacks. In the seven games before his benching, Wilson completed 105-of-189 passes (55.6 percent) for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has a quarterback rating of 72.6. Wilson, among 33 qualifying quarterbacks, ranks 32nd in passer rating (72.6), 33rd in completion percentage (55.6), 31st in passing touchdowns to interceptions (4-5), and 31st in passing touchdowns per attempt (2.1 percent).

But there is an undeniable, unteachable, next-level talent possessed by Wilson. There’s no throw on the field he can’t make, along with a few just a handful of this world’s occupants can. His off-script playmaking ability marries Patrick Mahomes and Tony Romo. There’s a reason the Jets drafted him second overall. There is a reason so many scouts and evaluators fawned over his BYU film and Pro Day performance. He does have all the tools. It’s the most basic fundamentals that are holding him back. That’s preventing him from doing the most basic things.

It’s hard for a quarterback to address those issues in-season when preparing for an opponent — there’s just not enough time to work on yourself when you’re trying to learn everything you can about another. That’s why it’s only getting worse for Wilson on the field. Instead of riding this into the ground and splitting the locker room, the Jets are going to White. He can stabilize the offense while Wilson works off to the side to get back to the basics.

Then, when the time comes, the Jets can put Wilson back out there and restart his Jets career. The hope is he’ll be a much better player and passer as a result.

“He’s going to have a lot of time working with the scout team, which is more valuable,” coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “You can try some things, you can do some things, you can learn some things about yourself in the speed of the NFL game knowing you can make mistakes and it’s not going to cost the team.”

Of course, there’s no guarantee Wilson plays again for the Jets this year. Yes, that’s the plan, Saleh said, but so much of that is dictated by the play of White. The earliest Wilson could return would likely be the Jets’ Week 15 game against the Lions. However, if White wins two of the next three (Bears, Vikings, Bills), it’s hard to imagine Saleh rocking the boat. Winning is the top priority now — that’s very clear. So the Jets won’t bench White if White is winning.

That would keep Wilson sidelined until next year, where he very well might be competing for his job with Derek Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo.

But that’s a problem for another day.

What the Jets did Wednesday was exactly what they had to do — the only thing they could do — if they hoped to save Wilson’s career.

Will it work?

Only time will tell. But this is a good first step.