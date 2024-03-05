Jets releasing veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah

The Jets are releasing veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah in a salary-saving move.

SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes notes that releasing Uzomah will free up $5.3 million in cap space, giving the Jets around $26 million in cap space heading into free agency.

Hughes also reports that the Jets had some discussions about releasing Uzomah during the regular season, but ultimately kept him because of how important he was in the locker room.

Uzomah, 31, signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jets prior to the 2022 season. Expectations were high for Uzomah, as he was coming off a career year in Cincinnati in 2021, when he caught 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns.

But things never worked out for Uzomah in New York, as he caught just 29 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons with Gang Green. He also saw his role diminish, as Tyler Conklin took over as the team’s No. 1 tight end option. Conklin caught 61 passes for 621 yards in 2023.