Jets react to Mike White’s sensational first start

Tyler Greenawalt
·2 min read
A lot of people were excited for Mike White after he led the Jets to a 34-31 win over the Bengals in Week 8.

White put up impressive numbers in his first NFL start and got the entire team and fanbase excited following a demoralizing loss to the Patriots in Week 7. White filled in wonderfully for Zach Wilson after the rookie injured his knee and tossed for 405 yards and three touchdowns.

Here’s how the Jets and others around the NFL reacted to White’s standout performance:

