Jets react to Mike White’s sensational first start

A lot of people were excited for Mike White after he led the Jets to a 34-31 win over the Bengals in Week 8.

White put up impressive numbers in his first NFL start and got the entire team and fanbase excited following a demoralizing loss to the Patriots in Week 7. White filled in wonderfully for Zach Wilson after the rookie injured his knee and tossed for 405 yards and three touchdowns.

Here’s how the Jets and others around the NFL reacted to White’s standout performance:

Jets RB Ty Johnson told us all last week that QB Mike White was “a stud.” So what does he think of him now? “It’s Mike effing White, OK? He’s a dog. He’s an animal. It’s Mike effing White.” pic.twitter.com/xZGNMwuMo6 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 31, 2021

"Mike [White] is fantastic. He's poised, he's showed it all throughout camp, all throughout OTAs, that he deserves to be one of those guys and obviously he showed it today" – Robert Saleh pic.twitter.com/eObkr2jdkX — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 31, 2021

Jets RB Michael Carter on Mike White’s game today: “I’m not surprised by what he just did. Y’all are, but I’m not at all.” pic.twitter.com/l0a5iuFISy — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 31, 2021

White on first “Mike White” chant: Did a double take and asked himself, “Are they chanting my name?” #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 31, 2021

Look at God https://t.co/kAmOOP0bsV — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) October 31, 2021

