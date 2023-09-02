Jets’ Randall Cobb receives fine for unnecessary roughness in preseason finale against Giants

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 -- Wide receiver Randall Cobb during the Jets OTA. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the biggest moments from the Jets’ preseason finale against the Giants last weekend was a penalty levied to wideout Randall Cobb, and now he has been fined for it.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelisserio, the NFL fined the veteran receiver $13,889 for his unnecessary roughness penalty against DB Bobby McCain. It was ruled an illegal blindside block that put McCain in the concussion protocol.

This moment was made even bigger when minutes later, Giants OLB Jihad Ward shoved Aaron Rodgers well after a pass was thrown, which the future Hall of Famer took offense to. The two were visibly jawing at each other and the moment was captured on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Ward said in the days after the episode aired that he retaliated because he believed Rodgers and the Jets were laughing after the hit was made.

"Everybody going to get pissed off at that. The whole team was pissed off, you know what I'm saying?" Ward said. "It's preseason and all that stuff and you're going to do some reaction like that? It's cool, though. That's how they roll. I think we play them soon, it is what it is.

"They know what they did. I know what [Cobb] did, coaches know what he did, my teammates know what he did. I'm the only one sticking up for [McCain]."

The Jets and Giants do have their Week 8 matchup on Oct. 29.

After spending 10 seasons with the Packers, and one with the Cowboys and Texans, Cobb enters his first with the Jets alongside his close friend Rodgers. In his career, the 33-year-old has caught 625 passes for 7585 receiving yards and 53 touchdowns.