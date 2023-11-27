Jets players react to teammate Aaron Rodgers' potential return this season

Despite the Jets' 4-7 record and slim playoff chances as they head into Week 13, an Aaron Rodgers return may still be possible, imminent even.

The quarterback was back at the Jets’ practice facility on Monday getting treatment on the Achilles he ruptured in Week 1 as the rest of his teammates were in meetings getting ready for the Atlanta Falcons. The familiar face was a sight for sore eyes.

“As a friend and as a teammate, I’m just happy to see him healthy, see him smiling, see him having a pep in his step which is crazy,” said linebacker C.J. Mosley. “When it comes to the football stuff, that’s God’s willing and if that’s the way it’s gonna work out then I’ll definitely be happy with it, but it’s just like how coach told us today, just one step at a time.”

On Sunday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers could return to practice this week and is reportedly eying a Christmas Eve return when New York plays the Washington Commanders.

If able, Rodgers will also return this season regardless of Gang Green’s playoff chances, according to Fox’s Jay Glazer. But with the Jets on the outside looking in of the postseason and time running out on the regular season, is a Rodgers return the smart move?

“It’s Aaron’s mind and body and if he feels that he’s in the right position to do something that he’s put his mind and heart into, then who’s to stop him?” Mosley said. “…If his mind is to it and the people on this team are saying go for it and he wants to, then we’re all gonna be behind his back.”

The 39-year-old quarterback has said all along that he’s determined to get back on the field and play again this season after he opted to receive an innovative Achilles surgery where he underwent a “speed bridge” procedure that is designed to accelerate the normal rehabilitation process.

Since the surgery, which took place just two and a half months ago on Sept. 13, Rodgers has impressed the sports world with his recovery time, most of all his teammates.

“Just coming and seeing Aaron this morning doing treatment – a guy who is doing everything he can – for me, coming off the game that we had and seeing him and how hard he’s been working, that’s motivation for me,” said offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson.



Even though Rodgers has seemingly provided the Jets with a jolt just by being around the team as he ramps up his rehab, head coach Robert Saleh preached to his players on Monday to control what they control and challenged them to be better.

“Regardless of the fact, we got to look a certain way, we got to play a certain way,” said defensive end Jermaine Johnson. “We got to play winning football and I’m speaking on the defensive side of the ball because that’s the room I’m in, but either way if [Rodgers is] coming or if he’s not coming back, whatever that looks like we still have to uphold our standard on defense and play to a very elite level.”

Over the last few games, the Jets have not played at an elite level – offensively or defensively. They’ve allowed 30 or more points in their last two games (against division rivals) and have been outscored 66-19 during that stretch. In fact, since New York’s last win on Oct. 29 against the Giants, which spans four games, it has been outscored 109-37.

Most of that can be attributed to the offense which hasn’t been good all season following Rodgers’ injury and that even resulted in a change at quarterback from Zach Wilson to Tim Boyle last week against the Miami Dolphins, which proved futile.

The offense, which has looked inept far too often, has seeped into the defense which has looked worn down late in games after being on the field for most of the action. It’s something the Jets are hoping Rodgers can fix right away if he makes it back on the field.

“Just happy to see a semi-new face in the building,” Mosley said. “It’s just like any time a person comes back from injury, they have to take their time away from the facility, get right, get better, see family. Then once they’re back in the building it’s a breath of fresh air to see a happy, friendly, familiar face.

"Just excited to actually go with him through this process … he’s a well respected vet, been around a long time so just him being in the building – for the whole team really – it’s just another sign for us to keep taking it one day at a time, keep getting better.”