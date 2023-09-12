Jets place Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve

The Jets placed Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Rodgers will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon. Coach Robert Saleh said the star quarterback soon will undergo surgery.

Rodgers played four plays before his season ended.

He tried to spin out of a sack by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd, and Rodgers' left foot stuck in the turf as his body twisted. The four-time MVP got up and limped a step before sitting down, realizing the severity.

Saleh expressed faith in former first-round pick Zach Wilson moving forward, with Tim Boyle as his backup. The team will look into its options to add a third quarterback to the roster.