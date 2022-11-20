Jets, Patriots tied 3-3 at halftime

Offensive fireworks have not been the order of the day in New England.

Neither the Jets nor the Patriots have found their way into the end zone through 30 minutes of play at Gillette Stadium. Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein made his only field goal try, but his Patriots counterpart Nick Folk missed one of his two attempts and the two sides went into halftime with a 3-3 tie as a result.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is 5-of-11 for 65 yards and a 34-yard strike to wide receiver Denzel Mims is the team’s only play of more than 14 yards. They’ve picked up 101 yards overall.

The Patriots have fared a bit better with 151 yards and multiple plays that have gone for more than 20 yards, but the Jets have come up with three sacks including one by Carl Lawson that forced Folk into a longer try for his second field goal. That one missed and kicking has been an adventure for both sides on a very windy day.

Center David Andrews and tackle Isaiah Wynn both left with injuries in the first half. They’ve been called questionable to return, but Andrews in particular looked like he suffered a serious injury.

Taming the elements and finding some kind of offensive consistency will be what both sides are trying to do in the final 30 minutes.

