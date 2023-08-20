Jets’ Mekhi Becton continues making strong case for starting right tackle spot

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 -- Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton during the Jets OTA. / © Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a bit of a frustrating and injury-prone start to his NFL career, Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton is finally healthy and he’s been showing out heading into the 2023 season.

The former first-round pick looks as strong as ever coming off an ACL injury he suffered last year. Becton reported for camp in tremendous shape and has seen more and more action as the preseason has gone on.

After taking a big step in the Jets’ second preseason game against the Panthers, Becton was extremely solid again this week. The Louisville product played into the third against the Bucs on Saturday night at MetLife Stadium.

Becton played a total of 25 snaps at right tackle, just two less than last week, and put up a number of highlight-reel blocks, including running over linebacker Hamilcar Rashed twice on one play.

The 24-year-old was also great in the running game and held his own in pass protection. He definitely put together the type of performance the Jets were looking for as he makes his case for the starting right guard spot.

Becton left his head coach and quarterback Zach Wilson impressed with his continuous improved play.

“I’m excited for him to be back out there and healthy, he’s in great shape,” the young QB said. “It was great, I didn’t get touched. I think all of those guys did an awesome job protecting tonight. Every time we step on the field it’s a good opportunity.”

“He came in and played with a lot of energy and a lot of juice,” Robert Saleh added. “We didn’t have a lot of plays on offense but he did a really nice job. I’m looking forward to looking at the tape but watching it live it felt really good.”

While Becton’s play certainly was impressive, the head coach wouldn’t commit to him seeing first-team reps ahead of the preseason finale against the Giants, saying that they’ll look at things on a “case by case” basis.

However with Becton’s upside and the state of the Jets’ shaky offensive line, they may have no choice but to give him at shot, and the big man has certainly earned it after grinding this offseason and coming in ready to roll.