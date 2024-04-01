New Jets guard John Simpson tops list of NFL's performance-based pay for 2023 season

The NFL released its list of the top 25 earners from the 2023 season in terms of performance-based pay, and new Jets guard John Simpson came in at No. 1.

Simpson, who played last season on a one-year contract for the Baltimore Ravens, earned $974,613 in performance-based pay, the most in the NFL. Simpson earned over $50,000 more than the second-place player on the list, Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship ($923,059).

The 26-year-old Simpson, who signed with the Jets on a two-year, $18 million deal this offseason, played all 17 games last year for Baltimore and slots in as the Jets starting left guard heading into the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, Jets safety Tony Adams also cracked the list at No. 16, earning $777,965 in 2023 performance-based pay.