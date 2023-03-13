Jets free agency and trade buzz: QB Mike White heads to Dolphins on two-year deal

Dec 4, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Here's the latest Jets free agent and trade buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason...

March 13, 2:01 p.m.

All eyes are on who the Jets bring in at the quarterback position, but they had one of their QBs leave on Monday afternoon, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that Mike White has signed a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Per Schefter, White's new two-year deal is worth up to $16 million.

White, 27, electrified the fan base during his chances to start with Gang Green, but he ultimately wasn't successful enough to win the full-time starting job, posting a 2-5 record. He threw for 2,145 yards with the Jets in seven starts, including a 405-yard performance in a memorable 2021 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.