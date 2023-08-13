Jets EDGE Will McDonald IV impresses through 2 preseason games

It’s only one week into the NFL preseason but the 2023 NFL draft class of edge rushers is already making an impact on the league. One player who really impressed us is New York Jets edge rusher Will McDonald IV.

In two games, McDonald has played 25 pass-rushing snaps. In those snaps, he has six pressures, three quarterback hits and one sack. This works out to a 24 percent pressure rate.

McDonald got his first sack in the Jets second preseason game where he dominated against the Carolina Panthers starting offensive line. In that game, McDonald played 11 pass-rushing snaps and got four of those quarterback pressures, two quarterback hits and that sack.

Many fans scratched their heads when New York spent the No. 14 overall pick but the Jets front office knew exactly what they were doing. McDonald was somewhat miscast at Iowa State and wasn’t given the same kind of pass-rushing opportunities he will get in the NFL. Don’t be shocked if McDonald is in the mix to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

