Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as head coach in Senior Bowl

The coaching staffs for the Reese’s Senior Bowl were announced on Wednesday and some familiar faces from both the Jets and Giants will be present at the game, most notably Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich serving as a head coach.

Gang Green’s defensive coordinator since 2021, Ulbrich will coach the National team and go up against Tennessee Titans assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams and the American team for the 75th anniversary of the Senior Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Ulbrich said he was “extremely honored to be chosen as one of the head coaches” in a statement:

“This game has featured some of the greatest players in NFL history and remains as one of the highest honors that can be given to a college football player. It also has consistently given under-the-radar players from big and small schools alike an opportunity to compete against the best. Compete in a venue with the guidance of NFL coaches and get unrivaled exposure to every NFL team.

“This game is also a critical part of my story. I played in the 2000 Senior Bowl and went from a potentially undrafted rookie to a third-round pick, which is actually pretty common throughout the history of this storied game. Again, I’m honored and excited about helping and guiding the newest class of NFL players through this amazing week. Can’t wait to see everyone in Mobile [Alabama].”

Under Ulbrich, Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney will play the role of offensive coordinator for the National team. On the opposing sideline, Big Blue’s assistant special teams coach Mike Adams will be the American team’s special teams coordinator.

East-West Shrine Bowl

On a separate note, it was revealed that Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the head coach of the West team in this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Kafka, Big Blue’s OC for the past two seasons, was named the MVP of the 2010 Shrine Game as the quarterback of Northwestern. After playing in the NFL for six seasons, Kafka went on to coach – working his way up the ladder to become one of the youngest offensive coordinators in the league currently.

In fact, the 36-year-old was recently requested for an interview by the Seattle Seahawks to fill their vacant head coaching position.

The rest of each team’s coaching staff will be announced on Thursday morning.