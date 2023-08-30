Jets bring back Thomas Morstead, Nick Bawden

The Jets didn't have a punter on their initial 53-man roster, but they remedied that on Wednesday.

The team announced that they re-signed Thomas Morstead a day after making him one of their cuts to get down to the 53-player limit. Morstead played for the Jets in 2021 and returned to the team this offseason after spending the 2022 season with the Dolphins.

Morstead averaged 40.5 net yards per kick with Miami. His average is 41.5 net yards per kick for his career.

The Jets also re-signed fullback Nick Bawden, who joined Morstead on Tuesday's cut list. Bawden played for the Jets in 2021, but spent last season on injured reserve.

Tackle Carter Warren and tight end Kenny Yeboah were placed on injured reserve in corresponding moves.