Jets add Tim Boyle to active roster as Zach Wilson's backup

The Jets have officially made Tim Boyle their No. 2 quarterback for Sunday.

Boyle was called up from the practice squad to the active roster this afternoon. He'll back up Zach Wilson on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on Monday night, leaving Wilson as the Jets' starter by default because he was the only other quarterback on the active roster. Now Boyle backs up Wilson.

Boyle entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Packers and spent three seasons backing up Rodgers. He has also spent time with the Lions and Bears. He has three touchdown passes and eight interceptions in his brief regular-season action.