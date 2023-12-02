Jets activate CB Justin Hardee, OL Wes Schweitzer from IR

The Jets activated core special teams player Justin Hardee and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

The team also released safety Adrian Amos and offensive lineman Xavier Newman and elevated offensive lineman Jake Hanson and defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Hardee returned to practice this week after injuring his hamstring in Week 5 against Denver. The Jets placed on injured reserve Oct. 14.

The Pro Bowl gunner played 115 snaps on special teams for the Jets this season in the first five games. Hardee, a team captain, has one special teams tackle on the season.

Since he signed with the Jets in 2021, Hardee ranks fourth in the NFL with 838 special teams snaps and fifth with 27 special teams tackles.

Schweitzer returned to practice this week after injuring his calf in Week 8 against the Giants. The Jets placed him on injured reserve Oct. 31.

He appeared in five games this season, seeing action on 81 offensive snaps. Schweitzer, who signed with the Jets in the offseason, started six games for the Commanders last season and has started 60 of the 80 games he has played in his six NFL seasons.

He has taken snaps at every position since he was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round in 2017.