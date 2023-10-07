Jets 2023 transaction tracker: Gang Green elevates DB Craig James, WR Irvin Charles for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) talks with cornerback Craig James (31) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Here is a look at the latest Jets roster moves...

Oct. 7, 4:25 p.m.

The Jets announced Saturday that they have elevated defensive back Craig James and wide receiver Irv Charles for Sunday's game against the Broncos in Denver.



James signed with the Jets practice squad this week and has made the team with the Vikings, Eagles and the Jets since going undrafted in 2018 out of Southern Illinois. Last season, he played three games with Minnesota and 18 games for Philadelphia in 2019-20. In his career, James has 17 tackles, one pass defense and one fumble recovery.



The move comes as a depth move after the Jets ruled out CB DJ Reed for Sunday's game.



Charles originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad and was active in last year's season finale. This preseason, Charles has three catches for 61 yards.



Sept. 16, 4:27 p.m.

The Jets announced Saturday that they've signed QB Tim Boyle to the active roster from the practice squad and released WR Irv Charles.

Boyle, 28, has played in 17 NFL games (three starts) during his time with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears over four seasons. He completed 61-of-94 passes for 526 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions in the three starts with the Lions in 2021.

The team also officially announced the signing of kicker Austin Seibert to the practice squad, and elevated him along with LB Sam Eguaveon for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Seibert worked out for the team Friday after starter Greg Zuerlein suffered a groin injury that'll keep him out of the Week 2 game.

Sept. 16, 2:33 p.m.

With veteran Greg Zuerlein out due to a groin injury, the Jets have signed kicker Austin Seibert for Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Seibert was among the four kickers who worked out for the team Friday, and will likely be a one-week rental for New York unless Zuerlein is out for longer.

The 26-year-old was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth-round (No. 170 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, playing in all 16 games during his rookie season. Seibert then played four games with the Cincinnati Bengals and one game with the Browns during the 2020 season, before playing in six games with the Detroit Lions in 2021 and another three games last year.

Overall in 30 career games, he's gone 55-for-61 (90.2 percent) on extra points and 44-for-55 (80.0 percent) on field goals with a long of 53 yards.

Sept. 6, 5:25 p.m.

The Jets worked out a few players on Wednesday including former Giants wideout Kenny Golladay.

According to multiple reports, the Jets worked out Golladay, wide receivers James Proche and Jeff Smith. They also worked out former Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown and running back Ellis Merriweather.

It was noted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the Jets aren't signing Golladay at this time.

Golladay played in 12 games (four starts) with the Giants last season. He caught six passes for 81 yards and one touchdown. The year prior, Golladay caught 37 passes for 521 yards and zero touchdowns with the G-Men.

The 29-year-old had his best years with the Detroit Lions where he was drafted. Golladay caught 226 passes for 3670 yards and 22 touchdowns and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Aug. 30, 4:44 p.m.

A day after announcing their initial 53-man roster, the Jets have made a pair of changes re-signing veteran punter Thomas Morstead and fullback Nick Bawden after placing offensive tackle Carter Warren and tight end Kenny Yeboah on injured reserve.

Morstead was a surprising cut on Tuesday and left Gang Green’s initial roster without a punter, but the 37-year-old soon tweeted “R-E-A-L-A-X” indicating that he would not be signing anyplace else and would soon be back on the Jets’ active roster. The veteran, who spent part of 2021 with New York, re-joined the Jets this offseason after punting with Miami in 2022.

Bawden came to New York in 2021, playing nine games that season before spending last year on injured reserve.

Warren was New York’s fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and sustained an injury in the Hall of Fame game. Yeboah, an undrafted rookie free agent in 2021, has spent time on the team’s practice squad and sustained a hamstring injury in the preseason game against Tampa Bay.

Aug. 30, 4:00 p.m.

The Jets announced they had signed 10 familiar faces to the 16-member practice squad on Wednesday.

The players sticking around Florham Park are quarterback Tim Boyle; tight end Zack Kuntz; defensive linemen Tanzel Smart and Marquiss Spencer; offensive lineman Adam Pankey; linebackers Samuel Eguavoen and Caleb Johnson, cornerbacks Craig James and Nehemiah Shelton; and safety Trey Dean.



Aug. 28, 2:50 p.m.

As the roster crunch continues, the Jets are releasing running back Zonovan 'Bam' Knight, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Knight, just 22, impressed at times for the Jets last season, rushing for 300 yards on 85 carries with one touchdown. But with Dalvin Cook now in the mix, Knight became the odd man out in a crowded running back room.

Additionally, the Jets announced they are releasing cornerback Jimmy Moreland, linebacker's Pita Taumoepenu, and offensive lineman Greg Senaut.

They are also waiving safety Trey Dean, per NFL Netowrk's Mike Garafolo, who could be a candidate to return to the practice squad.

Aug. 28, 1:28 p.m.

The Jets continue to trim their roster ahead of Tuesday's deadline to get down to 53.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Jets have released offensive lineman Adam Pankey.

Signed to the Jets' practice squad last September, the University of West Virginia product is once again a candidate to be on New York's practice squad, Garafolo notes.

The 29-year-old has appeared in nine regular season games over the course of his career, seeing time as a reserve with the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins.

Aug. 27, 6:45 p.m.

The Jets have released veteran linebacker Nick Vigil, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Vigil, 29, was signed in the first week of August after New York’s appearance in the Hall of Fame game in Canton and after Gang Green released a pair of linebackers, undrafted rookie free agent Maalik Hall and 2021 sixth-round draft pick Hamsah Nasirildeen.

He played 70 snaps in the final three preseason games and made 11 tackles (nine solo).

Vigil spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals and had 13 tackles and two sacks in four games. He was a third-round draft pick by Cincinnati in 2016 and in four years with the Bengals, he played 54 games (37 starts) and tallied 295 tackles (182 solo) with two interceptions, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and 2.0 sacks.

He played in 15 games (two starts) with the Los Angeles Charges in 2020 and 16 games (12 starts) for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021.

Aug. 25, 1:13 p.m.

The Jets announced on Friday afternoon that veteran safety Dane Cruikshank has been released.

Cruikshank signed with the Jets on July 20 and went on to tally seven tackles while breaking up one pass during preseason play.

The 28-year-old, who was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arizona, played four seasons in Nashville before spending eight games last season with the Chicago Bears.

Aug. 16, 4:24 p.m.

New York has made it official and signed running back Dalvin Cook to a one-year deal Wednesday afternoon.

Cook flew to the Jets training facility in Florham Park before Wednesday’s practice and put pen to paper to officially become a member of Gang Green. He did not participate in practice.

According to Aaron Rodgers who spoke to members of the media after practice on Wednesday, he doesn't think Cook will begin practicing with the team until next week as "he's got a little one on the way."

Meanwhile, the Jets also released cornerback Javelin Guidry. The 25-year-old injured his knee during a contentious joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday and is expected to undergo surgery in the near future, reports NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Guidry, who had impressed in camp and during preseason games, was likely headed to the injured reserve before the team released him altogether.

He played two seasons for the Jets in 2020 and 2021, appearing in 28 games (five starts) before playing for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Guidry returned to New York after getting claimed by Gang Green on May 16.

Aug. 14, 5:20 p.m.

The Jets announced on that they’ve placed defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo on injured reserve and signed DE Jalyn Holmes.

Odenigbo signed with Gang Green in late July after spending part of last season with the Indianapolis Colts. He has 90 tackles, 14 of which are for a loss, and 14 sacks in 55 career games.



Holmes appeared in one game with the Chicago Bears last season and made three tackles while playing 34 defensive snaps. He was released by Chicago on Aug. 4.

Prior to that, the Ohio State product spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Giants. He’s appeared in 25 games across three NFL seasons and recorded 43 tackles and just one sack.

Aug. 8, 7:40 p.m.

The Jets announced that they acquired tackle Grant Hermanns on waivers and released veteran OL Yodny Cajuste on Tuesday.

Hermanns originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. While he saw a lot of time in preseason action, Hermanns only had seven special teams plays over two games early last season.

He was released from the practice squad last fall before landing with the Buccaneers practice squad following a short stint with the Dolphins. Tampa Bay waived Hermanns on Monday.

Cajuste signed with the Jets in May after originally being with the New England Patriots. He did not play in the Hall of Fame Game.

Aug. 7, 5:17 p.m.

The Jets are releasing defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, according to reports by The Post's Brian Costello and ESPN's Diana Russini.

The reported move comes with New York reportedly signing defensive tackle Bruce Hector.

The Jets claimed Mack off waivers on Jan. 16 and officially added him to their roster after Super Bowl LVII.



Mack has 17 total tackles (seven solo) with 2.5 sacks, four QB hits and three tackles for loss in 25 career games while playing for the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.

The 27-year-old ended the 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks

Aug. 7, 1:10 p.m.

The Jets are adding more talent to an already deep defensive line.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jets are signing defensive tackle Bruce Hector, who had previously worked out with the Giants.

A 28-year-old South Florida product, Hector originally signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He appeared in eight games as a rookie, recording half a sack to go along with one quarterback hit and two tackles.

Overall, Hector has appeared in 14 regular season games with the Eagles and Detroit Lions, registering seven tackles and two quarterback hits. He’s also been on the roster with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Tennessee Titans, as well as the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.

