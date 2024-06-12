Jerry West remembered as one of the ‘greatest figures in the history of American sports’

FILE - Former NBA basketball player and general manager Jerry West smiles before President Donald Trump presents him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Washington. Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a legendary career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024, the Los Angeles Clippers announced. He was 86. | Alex Brandon

The Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday morning the death of executive Jerry West at the age of 86.

West “passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side,” a statement from the team reads.

Known as “The Logo” because he was the inspiration behind the design of the NBA logo, West leaves behind a legacy that may be unmatched in the history of the NBA as a player, coach and executive, as a 14-time All-Star, 12 time All-NBA selection and a key part of nine championship teams, either on the court or in the front office.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg called West “among the most accomplished people in the history of American sports,” and he wasn’t the only one to express that or a similar sentiment.

From NBA commissioner Adam Silver to NBA legend Michael Jordan to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, praise of West seemed to come from all corners.

Here is a smattering of how the sports world reacted to West’s passing.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the passing of Jerry West: pic.twitter.com/hZuxpIKMGd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2024

Jerry West lived a profound basketball and American life — iconic as a player, executive and looming figure in the history of the game. He was an MVP, a champion, a gold medalist, a dynasty-builder and literally the league’s logo. His loss leaves a massive void. pic.twitter.com/vE3fQc5XuE — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2024

ESPN's Brian Windhorst on the passing of Jerry West: "The NBA is the place it is today because of Jerry West. That's not a passing comment. He's a foundational core of the league for 60-plus years." pic.twitter.com/JsRvqV6VZV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 12, 2024

"Just a brilliant, brilliant basketball mind, somebody who loved the game, somebody who cared passionately about the game, about uplifting the game. ... He is going to be sorely missed."



—@stephenasmith honors Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West pic.twitter.com/gV1RS2BEFt — First Take (@FirstTake) June 12, 2024

Prayers up for the family, friends and loved ones of the legendary Jerry West who passed away today at the age of 86. His impact was enormous and the man who is the NBA logo will never be forgotten. RIP pic.twitter.com/jbhyNzhnI0 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 12, 2024

"He's the man that believed in me from the beginning. The conversation that I had with him sitting in the Forum locker room and just being in awe of sitting in Magic [Johnson]'s locker and sitting next to Jerry West talking about basketball. That's before anybody knew anything.… pic.twitter.com/aTGr7Nvvwn — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) June 12, 2024

When you think of basketball, you think of Jerry West. From the coalfields of WV to the sport's biggest stages, Jerry demonstrated his mastery of the sport with grace and humility. He was a world-class athlete, a proud West Virginian, and a great friend. Rest in peace, Jerry. pic.twitter.com/5YrVUUQqeV — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) June 12, 2024

RIP to Jerry West. The Logo was not only a legendary basketball player but a legendary executive. Jerry West had a presence every time he walked into any arena that only an elite few had. Always enjoyed seeing him pulling players aside to give them words of wisdom about the game. pic.twitter.com/d29ZkS2zCx — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 12, 2024

Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA Legend Jerry West: pic.twitter.com/iHmQS3oVrh — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 12, 2024

RIH Jerry West. Drafted me in the 2nd round and gave me a shot as a young player that wasn’t the better pg at the time. Always kept it a 💯 with me and I always knew where you were coming from. Prayers to the family!! Tough loss. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Nick Van Exel (@vanexel31) June 12, 2024

Admired him growing up in LA, revered him as a basketball man, and loved talking about players and the game with him. He was far more than “The Logo.” Jerry West is imbedded into the very fabric of the game. He literally did it all. RIP Jerry West. pic.twitter.com/cPNYxN4AfA — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) June 12, 2024

The passing of Jerry West was a shock. The LOGO impacted every aspect of our sport. As a player, evaluator of talent, a GM and as president of the Grizzlies. We spent time together there and I learned more of him then.



Our long conversations over the years were basketball… — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) June 12, 2024

There's no one in the NBA I enjoyed speaking to more than Jerry West. Care factor/candor/intensity into his 80s ... unmatched. Can't forget when he drafted Kobe in 1996 how getting Shaq that same summer eased zero self-imposed pressure.

Giant of the game for decades and decades. https://t.co/7hfkccNF7U pic.twitter.com/BCgrRpumL1 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 12, 2024