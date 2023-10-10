Jerry Jones reiterates complete faith in Dak Prescott

The Cowboys thought they were ready to take on the 49ers. The Cowboys, along with the rest of us, found out otherwise.

The outcome has renewed questions as to whether the Cowboys have the right pieces to get to where they've been trying to go since their last trip to the NFC Championship, in 1995.

Former NFL safety Donte Whitner was blunt after the game. Appearing on NBC Sports Bay Area, Whitner uttered three words: "Dak Prescott sucks."

Appearing Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones said otherwise.

"I completely believe we have the quarterback that can take us where we want to go," Jones said, via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Make no mistake about it, we have a quarterback that can get us there.”

Added Jones: "Dak Prescott is a quarterback that can get us to the Super Bowl. And that’s the way that’s going to be."

Prescott has been the starting quarterback since his rookie year of 2016. The Cowboys still haven't gotten back to the NFL's version of the final four.

So something is still missing. Whether it's Prescott or coaching or personnel, the Cowboys aren't good enough to get to where they want to be. And they found out just how far they have to go on Sunday night.

Regardless, Prescott will be sticking around. And it won't get any easier next year, when Prescott carries a cap number of nearly $60 million into the final season of his contract.