Jerry Jeudy, Browns agree to three-year contract extension

Before Jerry Jeudy has even attended a practice with the Browns, he's received a new contract.

Jeudy has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $58 million with $41 million guaranteed at signing, according to multiple reports.

A first-round pick in 2020, Jeudy was slated to become an unrestricted free agent next March after completing his rookie contract. But now, he'll be tied to Cleveland through 2027.

Jeudy, 24, has 211 career receptions for 3,053 yards with 11 touchdowns in 57 games. While he has battled through injuries, he was on the field for 16 games with the Broncos last year. He finished the season with 54 catches for 758 yards with two TDs.

Jeudy’s best year came in 2022, when he caught 67 passes for 972 yards with six TDs.

Cleveland’s top receiver, Amari Cooper, is heading into the last year of his contract. Top tight end David Njoku is under contract with the organization through 2025.

The Browns sent the Broncos a fifth and sixth-round pick in 2024 to acquire Jeudy earlier this month.