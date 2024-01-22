Jerod Mayo says Patriots ‘ready to burn some cash’ in free agency

The New England Patriots have plenty of money to spend in the offseason, and they plan on being aggressive in bringing in outside talent, per newly-hired coach Jerod Mayo.

When appearing on “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday morning, Mayo commented on the team’s limited spending habits. The Patriots ranked 30th among 32 NFL teams in cash spending last season, per Roster Management System, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“We’re bringing in talent 1,000 percent. So, have a lot of cap space and cash. We’re ready to burn some cash,” said Mayo.

Per Over the Cap, the Patriots will be entering the 2024 offseason with the fourth-most salary cap space in the league. They are currently projected to have roughly $66.1 million in cap space. That number could increase if the team considers moving on from or restructuring current contracts on the roster.

The Patriots are in dire need of offensive playmakers at receiver and along the offensive line. Given the bevy of money they have to spend, they’ll be in prime position to drastically change the outlook of their entire roster.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire