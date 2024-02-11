Jerick McKinnon active for Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City is getting Jerick McKinnon back for the biggest game of the year.

McKinnon, who was placed on injured reserve during the regular season with a groin injury, is active for Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chiefs had listed McKinnon as questionable for the game. Having him on the field could be a boost to their short passing game, as McKinnon caught 25 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games during the regular season.

The Chiefs' inactives are WR Justyn Ross, WR Kadarius Toney, RB La'Mical Perine, CB Ekow Boye-Doe, DE BJ Thompson and LB Darius Harris.

The 49ers' inactives are third QB Brandon Allen, OL Matt Pryor, WR Ronnie Bell, LB Jalen Graham, DL T.Y. McGill, DL Alex Barrett and CB Samuel Womack III.