Jefferson County head football coach Lenorris Footman steps down

Jefferson County football is looking for a new head coach.

Lenorris Footman handed in his resignation to the school last week, ending his two-year tenure as head coach of the Tigers program. Footman is a Jefferson County High School alumni and won a state championship with the team in 2011 before going to Alcorn State.

Jefferson County offensive coordinator Lenorris Footman looks on as NFC beat Jefferson County 42-36 in Monticello on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Footman went 1-19 during his time with the program.

Jefferson County athletic director Pat Kennedy told the Tallahassee Democrat that the program will begin its search for its next head coach and wait for the right candidate to lead the Tigers forward.

The Tigers are scheduled to start spring football practices on Monday, April 29.

