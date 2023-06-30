Jeff Van Gundy, Keyshawn Johnson and Suzy Kolber among those reportedly out at ESPN due to on-air layoffs

Jeff Van Gundy, one of the all-time great NBA on-air game analysts, is reportedly out at ESPN as part of continuing layoffs that have hit every corner of the company.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Van Gundy is one of approximately 20 on-air personalities that will be let go in an effort to save money. Keyshawn Johnson, Max Kellerman, Suzy Kolber and Jalen Rose were reportedly among those cuts, as was reporter Joon Lee.

Van Gundy, 61, was one-third of ESPN's No. 1 broadcast team, providing analysis along with Mark Jackson while Mike Breen handled play-by-play duties. He'd been with ESPN for 16 years and is considered to be one of the best in his field. Van Gundy's salary isn't known, but the Post reported that he "made millions."

This is just the latest round of layoffs to hit ESPN since February, when Bob Iger, CEO of ESPN's parent company Disney, announced a cut of 7,000 jobs across both ESPN and Disney in an effort to save $5.5 billion. Employees from every level of ESPN have been affected, from writers and editors to longtime executives, and now the cuts are hitting on-air talent.

Jeff Van Gundy is reportedly out at ESPN after 16 years as the network's top NBA on-air analyst. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Johnson is reportedly out one year after signing a five-year, $18 million deal with the company. Johnson will reportedly receive the entirety of that contract despite being laid off by ESPN. Kellerman allegedly made roughly $5 million per year.

Long-time ESPN anchor and reporter Suzy Kolber said she was also included in the layoffs.

Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off.



Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run.



So grateful for a 38 yr career!



Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of.



Next step- a project that gives back. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/URitozP0LQ — Suzy Kolber (@SuzyKolber) June 30, 2023

Jalen Rose was also reportedly among the cuts, according to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.

Both Todd McShay and Steve Young reportedly were among ESPN's cut Friday, per Marchand.

According to Marchand, ESPN is cutting several personalities that make at least seven-figures a year in an effort to save some of the "behind-the-scenes" people. But if that's the strategy, the company's recent decision to sign radio personality Pat McAfee to a five-year, $85 million contract sticks out like a sore thumb.

Marchand reported that internal candidates to replace Van Gundy include former NBA players and current analysts J.J. Redick and Richard Jefferson, and analyst Doris Burke. If Van Gundy for some reason't wasn't available to call games, any of them would be decent replacements for him. But in this case, Van Gundy is available and ESPN is simply making the choice not to employ him in favor of someone who would cost less.

Will this stop people from watching the NBA Finals in the future? Probably not. But it will make it less enjoyable, which seems to be the end result of lots of changes these days.

Games without Van Gundy will simply be less fun. No matter who fills his shoes, there will be no replacing his humor, his insight and his genuine love of the game.