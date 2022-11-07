Jeff Saturday becomes first head coach with no college or pro coaching experience in 61 years

Norm Van Brocklin’s most enduring record still stands. Another lesser-known longstanding accomplishment has been matched.

Van Brocklin, who still holds the single-game record with 554 passing yards, was the last former player with no college or pro coaching experience to become head coach. Before today.

In 1960, Van Brocklin won the NFL’s MVP award, with the Eagles. The next year, he became the head coach of the Vikings, an expansion franchise.

Van Brocklin had one winning season and no playoff appearances in six seasons with the Vikings. Along the way, he alienated quarterback Fran Tarkenton, who eventually demanded to be traded.

In 1968, Van Brocklin became head coach of the Falcons. Again, he had one winning season. Again, he had no playoff appearances.

Saturday presumably will be a head coach for only eight games. But who knows? The same guy who hired him to be the interim head coach could hire Saturday to be the permanent head coach. It’s one of the benefits of being the owner.

