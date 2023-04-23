Jayson Tatum had a cold-blooded reaction to Marcus Smart's hard fall in Game 3

Tatum had a cold-blooded reaction to Smart's hard fall in Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics fans held their collective breath Friday night when Marcus Smart fell hard on his back in Game 3.

Jayson Tatum had a less sympathetic reaction.

Tatum was asked Sunday what he was thinking when Smart slammed to the hardwood after colliding with teammate Al Horford while battling Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela for a rebound.

"Get yo ass up," Tatum deadpanned.

Smart did get up and stayed in the game, contributing a season-high 24 points in the Celtics' 130-122 loss to the Hawks in Atlanta. The veteran guard admitted he was still sore Saturday, however, and was listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 with a low back contusion.

Boston got good news Sunday afternoon, though, as Smart was upgraded to active for Game 4.

Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is "good to go" for tonight ðŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/3vZE22Y3By — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 23, 2023

The Celtics could use the services of the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year after delivering one of their worst defensive performances in Game 3. Atlanta shot 56 percent from the floor and put seven players in double figures Friday, and the C's will need to tighten up on defense if they want to come back to Boston with a 3-1 series lead.

Tip-off for Celtics-Hawks Game 4 is set for 7 p.m. ET.