Jaylen Warren wins appeal for use of helmet vs. Rams

The NFL rescinded Steelers running back Jaylen Warren's $48,556 fine for lowering his helmet against the Rams, Warren's representation announced.

Warren was not flagged for a block on Rams pass rusher Michael Hoecht during the Oct. 22 game. He ducked his head to hit Hoecht but did not initiate contact with the crown of his helmet, and it did not appear egregious.

In Week 2, Warren was fined $48,333 for a hit that also wasn't penalized.

The two fines equaled a paycheck for Warren, who said he was fined twice last season for lowering his helmet.