Jaylen Brown talks All-Star Week, Slam Dunk Contest with Draymond Green, Shaq, Charles Barkley

The number of Boston Celtics who have taken part in the NBA’s annual Slam Dunk Contest has now risen from four to five active Celtics suiting up to compete in the yearly All-Star Week competition, with Jaylen Brown coming in the runner-up to defending champ Mac McClung.

The Georgia native paid tribute to one of the Celtics who was immortalized in the Dunk Contest in Dee Brown as well as his fallen friend Terrence Clarke, a solid showing in an event that has scared many a high-profile participant away in the past. Ahead of that performance, Brown sat down with the TNT media assembled to cover the festivities.

In a chat with the likes of Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green, Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson, the five got into all things All-Star Week.

Check it out above!

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire