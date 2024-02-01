Jayden Hardaway will miss Memphis basketball-Rice game with hand injury

Memphis basketball senior Jayden Hardaway will miss Wednesday's game against Rice with a hand injury.

Hardaway has played in 20 games for the Tigers (15-5, 4-3 AAC) this season with no starts. He is averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.

Coach Penny Hardaway told radio play-by-play man Dave Woloshin during a pregame interview that his son injured his hand at UAB last week, adding he will likely be out for Saturday's game against Wichita State.

Memphis has lost three games in a row after winning 10 straight. The Tigers and Owls are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

