Jayden Daniels to visit Patriots on Monday

With the third overall pick, the Patriots will not have their pick of quarterbacks.

Caleb Williams is expected to go No. 1 overall, and Washington is expected to use the second pick on another signal caller. That leaves the Patriots with the best of the rest.

So, they are covering their bases with quarterbacks not named Williams.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will visit the Patriots on Monday, his agent told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The Heisman Trophy winner also has visited or is scheduled to meet with the Commanders, Giants, Vikings, Broncos and Raiders.

In 12 games last season, he completed 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.