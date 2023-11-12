Jayden Daniels makes Heisman statement with historic performance in LSU's win over Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. – Jayden Daniels has been everything for LSU football this season.

He's thrown dimes down field, sprinted past defenders with his elite speed and has made LSU's offense the best in the FBS this season.

But Saturday night's 52-35 win for No. 19 LSU over Florida was something different for the Tigers quarterback.

Against the Gators, Daniels became the first player in FBS history to throw for over 350 yards and run for over 200 yards in a game ... and he did it with more than nine minutes left to play.

He also had two touchdown runs that went for over 50 yards, finishing the game with 372 yards passing, 234 yards rushing and five total touchdowns.

"He’s the best player in college football," LSU coach Brian Kelly said.

Jayden Daniels hits the Heisman pose 👀 pic.twitter.com/XMBYR88p2U — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 12, 2023

The Tigers' defense played better, forcing a first-half fumble and getting a big fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter. Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. both had over 100 yards receiving. The Tigers' offensive line was also excellent against Florida (5-5, 3-4).

But, with all due respect, they weren't the story. That was Daniels.

“He did something tonight that no one's ever done," Kelly said. "So if that doesn't make you the leading candidate, then maybe the Heisman (Trophy) is not really for the best player. Maybe it's for the most popular player.”

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels rushes for a touchdown against the Florida Gators.

Jayden Daniels takes it to the house

Daniels' first Heisman-worthy play Saturday came in the second quarter.

Facing a first-and-10 at LSU's own 15-yard line, Daniels kept the ball on an option run and darted 85 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown. The score extended LSU's lead to 10 at 17-7.

Find you a QB that can do both



41 yards through the air. 38 on the ground.



📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/hcGpHaoYlW — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2023

Daniels finished the first half with 139 yards rushing and 157 yard passing, leading LSU (7-3, 5-2 SEC) to a 17-14 lead at the intermission.

He added a 51-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

Florida vs. LSU highlights: Jayden Daniels goes off

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jayden Daniels leads LSU past Florida with historic performance