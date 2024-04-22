Jayden Daniels addresses possibility of playing for the Raiders

In recent days, starting with Washington's ill-advised four-quarterback square dance, questions have emerged as to whether LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels truly wants to play for the Commanders. More specifically, some have wondered whether he'd like to be reunited with Antonio Pierce, at the Raiders.

Appearing on the Nightcap Show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Daniels addressed the possibility of ultimately landing in Las Vegas.

"I don’t know how they’re gonna pull it off," Daniels said. "But I mean that's above my pay grade, man. . . . A.P. just as a human being, he's the right coach for that team. You know, just him and the intensity that he brings. He challenges people. He was challenging me at 18. So I know if I was to go to the Raiders — I'm not saying I'm gonna go there or I wanna go there, I wanna go wherever name is called — if I was to go to the Raiders, I know as soon as I step foot, he's gonna challenge me."

It will be a major challenge for the Raiders to get from No. 13 to No. 2. It's unclear whether a serious effort will be made.

Much of it depends on whether the Commanders will take him. Despite his public comments, it's possible that he privately prefers another destination.

Regardless, it's hard to imagine Daniels lasting beyond pick No. 3. Whether he's drafted by the Commanders or the Patriots or someone makes a move, Daniels won't be on the board for very long.