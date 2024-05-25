Jay Johnson explains early morning routines before SEC tournament games

LSU was the No. 11 seed in the SEC tournament. Its reward for that? The Tigers got to play the first game of the tournament at 9:30 a.m. CT against Georgia. If the Tigers won that game, they’d play the next day at 9:30 again.

Guess what? That is exactly how things went down. LSU beat Georgia 9-1 and beat Kentucky 11-0 to start the tournament 2-0 and in the winner’s bracket.

Playing the earliest game of the day changes up your normal routine in a big way. There is no sleeping in when you have to wake up, get some breakfast, hop on a bus, and get ready for a game.

Jay Johnson recently broke down the routine for early games.

“We came in on Sunday,” Johnson said, per On3. “We actually woke ’em up around 8:30 and got them on the bus around 9, 9:30. We practiced here, we were able to get the first slot to try to get them on this time schedule. Let the pitchers sleep in a little more than the position players but got up, got hitting, and ready to go.”

The plan worked to perfection against Georgia and Kentucky. Now the Tigers get ready to play a single elimination game against South Carolina in the SEC semifinals.

