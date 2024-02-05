Jay Harbaugh, son of Jim Harbaugh, reportedly closing in on joining Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly decided on their next special teams coordinator.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Seahawks are working to hire Michigan assistant Jay Harbaugh for the position on new head coach Mike Macdonald's staff. It would be the first coordinator job that the Seahawks have hired so far.

Curveball! The Seahawks are working on hiring Michigan’s Jay Harbaugh as their special teams coordinator, per sources. So rather than join his dad Jim in LA, Jay Harbaugh will team up with ex-Wolverine staffmate Mike Macdonald in Seattle. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 5, 2024

Harbaugh, who is the son of new Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, spent last season as the running backs coach and assistant special teams coach for the Wolverines under his father. He and Macdonald coached together on the Ravens' staff in 2014 under John Harbaugh, Jay's uncle, and they also spent the 2021 season together on Michigan's staff.

Jay Harbaugh is reportedly closing in on heading to Seattle to join Mike Macdonald's staff, rather than coaching with his father Jim and the Chargers. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Jim Harbaugh just became the new head coach of the Chargers in late January, and the assumption was that his son would join him on the staff.

Jay ultimately decide to head to the West Coast, just specifically to the Pacific Northwest and in the other conference.

The 34-year-old is replacing Larry Izzo, who was a member of former coach Pete Carroll's staff.