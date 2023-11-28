Jawhar Jordan highlights 14 Louisville football players named to 2023 All-ACC teams

Tailback Jawhar Jordan highlights a group of 14 Louisville players named to All-ACC football teams announced Tuesday.

Jordan, offensive lineman Bryan Hudson and defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte were named to the ACC's first team. Receiver Jamari Thrash, who battled a wrist injury this season, earned second-team honors. Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer, offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez and safety Devin Neal made the third team. Offensive linemen Willie Tyler and Eric Miller, defensive lineman Dez Tell, linebacker TJ Quinn and defensive backs Quincy Riley, Jarvis Brownlee and Cam Kelly earned honorable mention.

Jordan’s recent production has been slowed because of a hamstring injury, but he’s still the ACC’s second-leading rusher with 1,076 yards and 13 touchdowns on 167 carries. The New York native became the No. 14 Cardinals’ first running back to surpass 1,000 yards since Javian Hawkins totaled 1,525 rushing yards in 2019. He’s also averaging 6.4 yards per carry, 10th nationally, with 1,364 all-purpose yards, 35th nationally, to earn a spot on the ACC's third team as an all-purpose player.

Jordan has been a key contributor in Louisville making the ACC championship game for the first time. The Cardinals are scheduled to face fourth-ranked Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. U of L ended the year six spots higher than its eighth-place projection in the ACC standings to earn a spot in the league title game.

Hudson didn't allow a sack and blocked for an offense that averaged 438.6 total yards per game during the regular season. The Cardinals’ rushing offense (183.5 yards per contest) is 33rd nationally. Hudson was announced Monday as the 2023 Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner, given to the ACC's most outstanding blocker and voted by head coaches and defensive coordinators in the conference.

Hudson was to U of L's offensive line as Gillotte was to the team's defensive line. The junior led the team in sacks (11) and tackles for loss (14 ½) in addition to 43 tackles, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Gillotte also played a key part in the Cardinals ranking 11th in rushing defense, holding opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards per game, and tied for third in red zone defense.

The unit will have its work cut out for it facing a fourth-ranked Florida State team that's ranked 26th in red zone offense. The Seminoles (12-0) have scored 44 times in 49 red zone appearances, including 32 touchdowns.

