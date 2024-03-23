Javonte Green plans to ‘be myself' in opportunity with Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Javonte Green got the call from his former team on Friday.

"Just to be back here is a surreal feeling," the veteran wing said.

Similar to his reception when he visited the Chicago Bulls after their road game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco earlier this month, Green looked as popular as ever following Saturday's morning shootaround at the Advocate Center. He exchanged hugs and handslaps with coaches, teammates, front-office staffers.

Green, who had been playing for the Warriors affiliate in the G League, signed a 10-day contract Saturday morning via the injury hardship exception.

Making the timing even crazier is the fact the Bulls face the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. The Bulls acquired Green, who is close with Jayson Tatum, from Boston and Green quickly became a favorite of coach Billy Donovan and his teammates before injury led to management not re-signing him last offseason.

"Just be myself," Green said of his latest opportunity. "Obviously, the Bulls know what I bring to the table."

Green said the right knee which underwent an arthroscopic debridement last January feels good. He had played 10 games in the G League before his call-up to the Bulls.

"Just tried to strengthen the quad and strengthen the area that I had discomfort in," Green said. "That was a long process, six months."

Green's energy and athleticism quickly earned him Donovan's trust. He started 45 games in the 2021-22 season at power foward despite being listed at 6-4.

"When Chicago was at Golden State, I just felt the love," Green said. "It's a testament to the person that I am, a testament to the person I was raised to be."

Green said he knew the knee injury contributed to teams not signing him to a contract during the offseason. He used the G League experience to prove to teams he could be the same player and always believed he'd land back at this level, even it's only a 10-day contract to start.

"I have the same confidence I had before," Green said.