Javier Loya "looks forward" to meeting with Texans, NFL

With Texans minority owner Javier Loya pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of harassment with intent to annoy, the next question becomes whether he will face scrutiny under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

The NFL has not yet responded to an email sent this morning raising that question. Loya's attorney has provided a comment on the issue.

"Mr. Loya agreed to step down from football activities and the diversity committee while this matter was pending for nearly a year," Andrew J. Sarne said. "He has not had a chance to sit down with the Texans or the NFL since the charges were dismissed, but it is something he looks forward to meeting with them about."

Although Loya does not control the Texans, the league's handling of his situation will be compared to the punishment imposed on players. There's a perception that two different standards apply, even though the league claims that non-players are held to a higher standard than players.